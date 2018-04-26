Modest climb seen for Wall Street after Dow breaks a five-day losing streak

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning and the Nasdaq appeared poised to break its five-day losing streak, its longest since November 2016. The Dow Jones industrial average managed to break a five-day losing streak with its Wednesday gain. (CNBC)



Facebook's (FB) stock was 6 percent higher in premarket after the social network reported first-quarter earnings and revenue well above Wall Street forecasts. The company also announced an additional $9 billion in stock buybacks. (CNBC)



PepsiCo (PEP) reported first-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, beating analysts' expectations by 3 cents. Total revenue rose 4.3 percent to $12.56 billion, outpacing estimates of $12.40 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. (CNBC)



AT&T (T) shares were lower after earnings came in 2 cents shy of estimates, with revenue also falling short. Among other factors, AT&T said its results were hurt by higher wireless equipment costs and a loss in traditional video subscribers. (CNBC)

After-the-bell reports today include Amazon.com (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Intel (INTC), Starbucks (SBUX), Baidu (BIDU), Discover Financial (DFS), Ethan Allen (ETN), Expedia (EXPE), FICO (FICO), First Solar (FSLR), Mattel (MAT), U.S. Steel (X), and Western Digital (WDC). (CNBC)

Two key economic reports are out at 8:30 a.m. ET, with the government issuing weekly initial jobless claims as well as the March durable goods report. Separately, The ECB will issue its latest interest rate decision at 7:45 a.m. ET, followed by ECB President Mario Draghi's news conference at 8:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)