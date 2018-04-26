Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump waxwork at Madame Tussauds New York

President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer has unveiled a Melania Trump waxwork at Madame Tussauds museum in New York.
The first lady, dressed in blue, stands next to a waxwork of the president in a set made to look like the Oval Office, and visitors are encouraged to touch her hair and take selfies.
Madame Tussauds guests — who will pay at least $29 to enter the attraction — can also "Give Melania a Voice" by using the hashtag #MTMelaniaMoments.
"Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be the first lady of the United States? Well now is your chance to have some FLOTUS FUN and show us!" the Madame Tussauds website states.