    ×

    Marketing Media Money

    Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump waxwork at Madame Tussauds New York

    President Donald Trump's former press secretary Sean Spicer has unveiled a Melania Trump waxwork at Madame Tussauds museum in New York.

    The first lady, dressed in blue, stands next to a waxwork of the president in a set made to look like the Oval Office, and visitors are encouraged to touch her hair and take selfies.

    Madame Tussauds guests — who will pay at least $29 to enter the attraction — can also "Give Melania a Voice" by using the hashtag #MTMelaniaMoments.

    "Have you ever thought of what it would be like to be the first lady of the United States? Well now is your chance to have some FLOTUS FUN and show us!" the Madame Tussauds website states.

    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands next to waxworks of First Lady Melania Trump as well as the President at Madame Tussauds New York City in April 2018
    Hector Retamal | Getty Images
    Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer stands next to waxworks of First Lady Melania Trump as well as the President at Madame Tussauds New York City in April 2018

    Spicer said the statue was convincing. "I'm not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive," Spicer said Wednesday, NBC News reported.

    "She's a very gracious and fashionable woman," he added. "I don't think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect she has and her political savviness."

    Spicer, who is promoting his book "The Briefing," added that Melania was concerned about his next move after his resignation last July.

    "I had an opportunity to go over and say goodbye and it really meant a lot… And she wanted to make sure she had an opportunity to sit down and talk for a little bit… 'How you doing, what's next, let me know what I can do to support,'" he said.

    The Times Square attraction is less than a mile from Trump Tower, and the waxwork will soon get closer to the family's current home as it moves to Washington at the end of May.