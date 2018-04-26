Sean Spicer unveils Melania Trump waxwork at Madame Tussauds New York

Spicer said the statue was convincing. "I'm not kidding, I looked at a photo I had with the first lady before I left and I mean — it's pretty remarkable how lifelike it is, and the same thing with the president. It's impressive," Spicer said Wednesday, NBC News reported.

"She's a very gracious and fashionable woman," he added. "I don't think the American people have fully appreciated the level of intellect she has and her political savviness."

Spicer, who is promoting his book "The Briefing," added that Melania was concerned about his next move after his resignation last July.

"I had an opportunity to go over and say goodbye and it really meant a lot… And she wanted to make sure she had an opportunity to sit down and talk for a little bit… 'How you doing, what's next, let me know what I can do to support,'" he said.

The Times Square attraction is less than a mile from Trump Tower, and the waxwork will soon get closer to the family's current home as it moves to Washington at the end of May.