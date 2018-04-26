The Moon-Kim summit is historic, but denuclearization may not be on the agenda

"North Korea has traditionally reserved denuclearization as an issue to be exclusively broached with the United States"

The two are expected to sign a joint agreement at the close of Friday. Close attention will be paid to wording and potential promises Kim may make regarding matters of inter-Korean cooperation, such as family reunions, as well as nuclear policy.

"What we're looking for is a broad-based announcement after [Friday's] talks ... It's kind of going to be like a very short-term sheet," said the Ewha University professor. That agreement could then be taken to the next level at the Trump-Kim summit, where details on denuclearization will be discussed, he continued.

But that's not to say Moon, who has been criticized for being too accommodative to Pyongyang, wouldn't press Kim at all.

Seoul "is under some pressure because Donald Trump has been stressing, with the likes of John Bolton, to get results quickly out of this summit process," said Chad O'Carroll, managing director of Korea Risk Group.

"Compared to previous summits where there would have been a lot more discussion on incremental steps, Moon will be coming in from the position that the U.S. needs to see some very clear progress on denuclearization," O'Carroll added.

Pyongyang is also aware of those dynamics, so "there may be potential for surprises that analysts may not have expected from the North Korean side," he concluded.