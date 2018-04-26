The Moon-Kim summit is historic, but denuclearization may not be on the agenda

Kim Jong Un on Friday became the first North Korean ruler to cross the border into South Korean territory since 1953 as he met with President Moon Jae-in. The one-day bilateral summit is the third ever meeting between leaders of the two Koreas, but wasn't clear whether denuclearization would be on the agenda.
Following years of Pyongyang's repeated nuclear tests and missile launches, the face-to-face meeting has been heralded as a diplomatic win. But rather than broach the nitty-gritty details of the North's nuclear program, Moon is widely expected to play nice and use Friday's summit to establish trust.
The event's real purpose, according to many strategists, is to set the stage for Kim's meeting with President Donald Trump slated for May or June.