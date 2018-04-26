Suze Orman: Here’s what you should do with your tax refund

If you're in the group of Americans that's getting a tax refund, award-winning financial advisor Suze Orman has some ideas on how you can put it to good use.

Naturally, "once the money hits your bank account," it's tempting to spend on wants, not needs, the former CNBC host and best-selling author writes in a blog post. Instead, she writes, put at least a portion of those funds toward building financial security.

For example, "if you have unpaid credit card bills that charge you interest, writes Orman, "I want you to seriously consider using your tax refund to pay it down, because credit card debt is getting out of control again, and more expensive."

Outstanding credit card debt in the United States has hit more than $1.02 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. That's an increase of $11.2 billion since the last count.

The average U.S. adult owes nearly $6,000, according to an estimate from CreditCards.com. And for those that carry a balance, the average interest rate has climbed to 15 percent and could keep rising.