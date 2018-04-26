The "crazy Stormy Daniels deal" got even crazier Thursday as President Donald Trump made bombshell statements about that porn star's legal claim against him — and his lawyer Michael Cohen prepared to deal with the fallout from pleading the Fifth Amendment in the Daniels suit.

Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, immediately crowed that Trump's comments were "hugely damaging" to the president's legal defense against a lawsuit by the actress.

All of this occurred shortly before a key hearing in Manhattan federal court, where prosecutors and lawyers for Cohen and Trump were set to discuss details of how to handle evidence recently seized from Cohen as part of a criminal probe of him.

Trump, during an interview on "Fox and Friends," said Cohen "represents me with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

"From what I see, he did absolutely nothing wrong," Trump added.

The president also said Cohen has handled just a "tiny, tiny fraction of his "overall legal work."

Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.

Daniels says the money was for her signed agreement to keep publicly silent about an affair she claims to have had with Trump a decade earlier. The White House has denied any such affair.

Daniels earlier this year sued Cohen and Trump seeking to be released from the nondisclosure agreement based on the argument that the president never signed the deal.

Trump has publicly claimed recently that he was unaware of the payment from Cohen or the deal the lawyer cut with Daniels at the time it happened.