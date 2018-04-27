5G could change the video game industry forever

World-class gaming could be streamed to any new device, anywhere. It's not a new prediction, but it could be coming very soon.

Gaming analyst Michael Pachter of Wedbush Securities said in a webcast last year that "console software is going to move off console" as soon as 2019 or 2020.

"Every console generation going forward will be about half as big as the one before it" as consumers get more options to do something without a console, he explained.

High-quality streaming has long been seen as a major frontier for consumer digital services, and firms from many fields have been attempting to go the way of Netflix and Spotify.

Just as those tech heavyweights store videos and music outside of consumers' devices, companies want to stream video games straight from a remote server.

"Advances in cloud computing will be the primary influence on tomorrow's gaming landscape," Jud Waite, analyst at CB Insights, told CNBC over email.

"Console developers may shift to cloud-based subscription services that provide greater flexibility and limited upfront costs for gamers while also providing access to regular performance upgrades over time," he added.

Coupled with the spike in prices of high-performance graphics cards from the cryptocurrency boom of 2017, some are questioning whether the emergence of cloud gaming could be the beginning of the end for high-performance devices in the industry.

Services such as Sony's Playstation Now and Shadow from French start-up Blade are all attempting to gain a foothold in cloud gaming. But the tech isn't perfect yet, and early movers in the space have encountered roadblocks. The solution to their problems, however, may be on the way: the impending wireless standard known as "5G."