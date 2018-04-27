Trading on all TMX exchanges, including the Toronto Stock Exchange, went down on Friday amid widespread technical issues. The exchange operator then shut down trading early for the full day.

The exchange operator said in a tweet: "UPDATE - All TMX markets, including Montreal Exchange, are experiencing issues with trading, all users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges. We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate. Further updates will be provided."

The S&P/TSX Composite index, the main index for Canadian stocks, traded 0.2 percent higher at 15,668.93 as of 1:39 p.m. ET, which was the last update for the benchmark.

More than 177 million shares were traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange before trading was shut down, according to FactSet. The five-largest stocks traded in the Toronto Stock Exchange are the Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Suncor Energy and Canadian National Railway. Those stocks had traded about half their 30-day average volume by the time trading was shut down.

The exchange operator declined to comment on what sparked the outage and pointed CNBC to TMX Group's Twitter feed for updates.

The exchange's normal trading hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET, same as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Exchange.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.