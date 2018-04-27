Amazon employees went on a cross-country bus tour to learn about aging Americans

Parviz joined Amazon from Google's secret research and development group, Google X, in 2014 and now leads a top-secret team that has variously been called "Amazon X," "Grand Challenges" and "1492." The projects and mission of that team are under wraps, but CNBC reported that many of the hires have a background in health care.

During the 2014 tour, Parviz and other Amazon employees made stops in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Pittsburgh and met with seniors, doctors, geriatricians, and thought leaders in the area of aging and others. One of the stops included a visit to Thomas' Green House Project, which offers residential-style homes for older Americans as an alternative to the traditional nursing home.

According to AARP, a group that represents the interests of older Americans, more than 90 percent of seniors would prefer to remain in their home rather than relocate to a nursing home or assisted living facility. (Amazon also met with AARP, sources say.)

At least three people in the aging space who have met with Amazon on the bus tour, or at one of several meetings convened by the company after the tour was done, say that they talked about the current crop of technologies for aging populations, the competitive landscape, the financial opportunities and the special needs of seniors that are distinct from the general population.

The people said they also threw out ideas for how the current crop of Amazon products could be adapted to people over 65, such as delivering groceries, medical supplies and other goods in a clearly labeled way (Amazon today doesn't deliver prescription medicines). They also discussed putting together special packages for people after a medical procedure, delivered via Prime, like a hip or knee replacement.

Alexa could be another area of focus. Amazon this week released a version of its Alexa device designed for kids, but it's long been expected to unveil a similar set of features for older Americans. Some older Americans who have played with it have expressed frustrations about the voice assistant, including that Alexa speaks too quickly. According to Stat News, one group of nursing home residents that reported to Amazon that its deep voice wasn't ideal for people with hearing aids.

But it wasn't just a discussion of new products and business models. On the tour, attendees also talked to Amazon about the loneliness and isolation felt by older Americans.

That seemed to have struck a nerve with Amazon's executives.

"Something...we've been building for some period of time and we deeply care about... relates to what happens to older people," said Parviz, the company's vice president of special projects, at an event a few months ago, three years after the tour wrapped up.

"We have looked at the older population in the context of health... and we know this group has a lot of issues and unmet needs," he said.