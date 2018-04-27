Cramer's game plan: This market lacks clarity. Here's how to manage

Market-watchers have been on edge in recent weeks with lingering threats of trade wars and the possibility of the market turning negative.

"Anything's possible these days," CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday, "but I think that forecast is way too dire."

"This market has morphed into a totally hate-able beast, not a bear, but certainly not a bull," the "Mad Money" host said.

His advice? Look out for buying opportunities into weakness, but be prepared to sell into strength as the economic environment remains uncertain.

With that in mind, here's Cramer's game plan for the coming week: