On Friday, participants in the bond market will likely turn their attention to fresh data releases. At 8:30 a.m. ET, an advance estimate of gross domestic product (GDP) figures will be released for the first quarter, as well as the employment cost index. Consumer sentiment figures will come out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no speeches by Federal Reserve members scheduled for today. The Bank of Japan decided to hold off on changing its monetary policy stance, at its latest meeting, following the European Central Bank's decision to hold its own interest rates steady Thursday. The Central Bank of Russia is scheduled to have a monetary policy meeting on Friday.

In politics, the leaders of South Korea and North Korea met at the border between the two countries on Friday for historic face-to-face talks. The talks are expected to ease tensions between the two nations, with the two leaders on Friday having pledged to remove the risk of war and collaborate in order to secure complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.