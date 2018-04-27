Despite the triple-digit gains in the stock market over the last nine years and its positive impact on Americans' savings, more than half of workers over age 60 said they are putting off retirement, a new survey shows.

Fully 53 percent of full-time workers in that age group say they are postponing when they'll stop working, according to the CareerBuilder survey. Two in five workers think they won't be able to retire until at least age 70.

The survey, conducted by The Harris Poll late last year, covered 809 full-time workers across a variety of industries and company sizes — and included 157 such workers age 60 and older.

"I think some of this is residual anxiety," said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer at CareerBuilder. "The recession wasn't that long ago, and it changed the financial picture for a lot of people. Some older workers might rather be safe than sorry."