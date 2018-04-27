A former hacker reveals what he’s learned about cybersecurity:

Sometimes Taylor and his hacking group took things even further, by participating in what is known as swatting -- prank-calling the police to report an urgent or violent crime, to get them to arrive at a location, usually someone's home.

"People that were in my group would do swatting attacks on them [people whose information was posted]. And we had a TMZ reporter that I knew personally that we tell before we did a swatting," Taylor said.

Unlike many cyber gangs, Taylor says his group was not motivated by money.

"I was never financially motivated because I was just in it for the thrill and politically motivated," he said.

His message was that nobody is safe online.

"I went after people that in my mind at the time thought deserved it. But now that I reflect on it, nobody deserves to get their information stolen because it's an invasion of privacy," Taylor said.

Taylor made the website with the leaked information look like it came from Russia, but the government figured out who was really behind the postings.

"First, it was the FBI SWAT they sent in, I guess because they thought I could be armed and dangerous. And then after FBI SWAT cleared the house, they sent in the agents from Secret Service and FBI," he said explaining his fourth and final arrest.

Taylor now says he regrets posting the information. He was sentenced to probation that recently ended.

Now 21 years old, Taylor says he's turned his life around.

"There is no way I could go back [to hacking's dark side] after all the things that I went through to just be free and be here right now," he said.