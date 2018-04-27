    ×

    Trading Nation

    A so-called ominous sign for stocks is nothing to sweat — yet

    A so-called ominous warning sign for stocks is nothing to sweat — yet
    A so-called ominous warning sign for stocks is nothing to sweat — yet   

    The high-yield market has underperformed equities this year, often seen as a sign of trouble for stocks. One portfolio manager says it's not acting as a warning for broader markets — at the moment.

    Underperformance in the high-yield space is fairly benign right now, says Washington Crossing Advisors portfolio manager Chad Morganlander.

    "It's all that duration risk," Morganlander told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "As interest rates rise, high yield is a fixed-income instrument, it actually will go lower."

    That relationship has played out this year — as interest rates have risen since January, the HYG high yield corporate bond ETF has come under pressure. The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note added roughly 60 basis points this year, topping the 3 percent mark this week for the first time in four years. The HYG, meanwhile, has dropped nearly 2 percent this year. It is on track to close out with a weekly loss for the 11th time this year.

    Like Morganlander, Mark Newton, technical analyst at Newton Advisors, also sees high yield's losses this year more as a product of rising rates than a larger concern.

    "A lot of that underperformance has just come from interest rates alone, so, yes, there has been divergence. My thinking is it's not that problematic at this time," Newton said on "Trading Nation."

    Widening credit spreads are also a reason for the divergence in the high-yield space and equities, according to Morganlander.

    "You've had a modest widening out of spreads but nothing that's too alarming which would indicate to us at least an early-stage credit dislocation or any financial stress," Morganlander said.

    One scenario would switch high yield's weakness from harmless to a warning sign, Morganlander said.

    "If you get into a bumpy economic cycle, high yield typically correlates with stocks, and that is one thing to be concerned about," he said. "We're not there at that point in the economic cycle so we believe high yield at this point does have a place in investors' portfolios that are diversified."

    Forecasts show no signs of bumpiness. The U.S. economy is expected to grow at a steady pace this year with changes to the tax code giving a boost to corporations and a healthy labor market keeping consumer confidence chugging along. Economists anticipate full-year GDP of 2.7 percent, 40 basis points above 2017, according to FactSet data.

    While the HYG has fallen nearly 2 percent this year, the S&P 500 is down just 0.3 percent. High yield and stocks have historically been highly correlated.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Disclaimer

    Disclosure: Washington Crossing Advisors has a position in the HYG ETF.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HYG
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...