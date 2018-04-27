Thinking about how to cover health-care costs in retirement shouldn't be so stressful that it triggers a visit to the doctor.

The numbers can be intimidating, no doubt.

A new analysis from Fidelity Investments estimates that a healthy 65-year-old couple retiring this year will need $280,000 to cover their health-care costs. For individuals, the projection is $133,000 for a man and $147,000 for a woman.

Fidelity's calculations include premiums, cost-sharing provisions and out-of-pocket costs associated with Medicare parts A, B, and D. But the figures do not include other health expenses such as over-the-counter medications, most dental services and long-term care, and do not factor in any employer-provided retiree health coverage.

"Actual assets needed may be more or less depending on actual health status, area of residence, and longevity," Fidelity says.