    ×

    Tech

    Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

    • Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter.
    • Shares opened at $55.44, after closing Thursday at $53.05.
    • As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period.
    Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks during the Intel press conference at CES in Las Vegas, January 4, 2017.
    Rick Wilking | Reuters
    Brian Krzanich, Intel CEO, speaks during the Intel press conference at CES in Las Vegas, January 4, 2017.

    Intel opened more than 4 percent higher Friday after crushing first quarter earnings estimates.

    The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, despite admitting they "bit off a little too much" amid 10-nanometer chip delays.

    Shares opened at $55.44, after closing Thursday at $53.05.

    Intel announced Thursday it had hired Tesla's departing head of autopilot, Jim Keller. He will join Intel as senior vice president and lead the company's silicon engineering.

    As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    INTC
    ---