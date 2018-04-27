Intel opens more than 4 percent higher after crushing earnings

Intel opened more than 4 percent higher Friday after crushing first quarter earnings estimates.

The company beat on both the top and bottom lines, despite admitting they "bit off a little too much" amid 10-nanometer chip delays.

Shares opened at $55.44, after closing Thursday at $53.05.

Intel announced Thursday it had hired Tesla's departing head of autopilot, Jim Keller. He will join Intel as senior vice president and lead the company's silicon engineering.

As of Friday open, Intel was up 20 percent on the year and nearly 50 percent in the 12-month period.