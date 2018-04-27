Korean leaders plan an end to the war and a 'complete denuclearization'

The leaders of North and South Korea have pledged to jointly eliminate the risk of war and work together to achieve complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The joint statement Friday, from the border truce village of Panmunjom, concluded a historic one-day bilateral summit aimed at achieving peace between the two adversarial nations for the first time in more than sixty years. The meeting of the Korean leaders was the first in more than a decade.

The statement was released during the signing of a pact between South Korean President Moon Jae-In and his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un seeking to establish a "permanent" and "solid" peace on the Peninsula.

The two Koreas promised to ease military tensions, work together to achieve a peace regime, and work toward a nuclear-free region. They also pledged to improve inter-Korean relations and work toward co-prosperity and achieve a future of unification.