Microsoft narrows Amazon's lead in cloud, but the gap remains large

Microsoft continued to eat into Amazon's lead in the cloud infrastructure market in the first quarter, though there remains a big gap between the two.

Amazon Web Services held 33 percent of the cloud infrastructure market in the quarter, which is flat from a year earlier, according to data published Friday by Synergy Research Group. The market includes raw computing and storage, services for running applications and hosted private cloud.

Microsoft's share of the market jumped to 13 percent from 10 percent a year earlier. Google increased to 6 percent from 5 percent. Sequentially Amazon's market share fell by a percentage point.

All three companies reported financial results this week and each topped analysts' estimates, highlighting expansion in their cloud businesses as drivers of overall growth. Investors are still most bullish on Amazon, pushing the stock up 4 percent on Friday, following the earnings report, and lifting its rally for the year to 35 percent.