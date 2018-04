Microsoft opened nearly 4 percent up Friday, the day after a first quarter earnings beat.

The tech giant reported a 16 percent bump in revenue for the quarter, led by revenue growth in its Intelligent Cloud segment.

Shares initially fell falling the report, but recovered on positive outlook for future quarters.

The stock opened at $97.60, 3.5 percent higher than Thursday's close of $94.26.

With Friday's jump, Microsoft is up 13 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period.