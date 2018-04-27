In Pictures: North meets South in historic summit of the Koreas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in a historic summit Friday in the Demilitarized Zone separating their countries, declaring their hope to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and to formally end the war that started nearly 68 years ago.
Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South. Here are some of the photos from the historic day.
Kim, left, is welcomed by Moon at a ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone.
The two leaders enjoy a light moment during the Inter-Korean Summit.
Security personnel run alongside the vehicle carrying Kim at the truce village of Panmunjom.
Kim and Moon unveil a plaque dedicated to "peace and prosperity" after replanting a tree with soil from both sides of the border.
A man in the South Korean capital, Seoul, watches the leaders shake hands on television.
Kim and Moon converse as they walk along a bridge.
Moon and Kim engage in deep conversation.
Buddhist monks and nuns attend a prayer service in Seoul, wishing for a successful summit.
A man burns a North Korean flag with pictures of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during an anti-summit rally in Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone.
The two leaders shake hands at Panmunjom's Peace House.
Kim and Moon sign documents in Panmunjom. They pledged to try to remove all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.
Kim and Moon raise their hands after signing their pledge, which also called for working to formally end the Korean War. An armistice was signed in 1953, but no treaty was ever agreed upon.
The leaders embrace after signing the joint statement.
Kim (L) and his wife, Ri Sol Ju (2R), walk with Moon Jae-in (2L) and his wife, Kim Jung-sook (R), during the farewell ceremony.
Kim departs Peace House after dinner.
Correction: This article was updated to clarify that it has been 68 years since the Korean War began.