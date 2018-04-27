    In Pictures: North meets South in historic summit of the Koreas

    North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) shake hands over the military demarcation line upon meeting for the Inter-Korean Summit on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.
    Korea Summit Press Pool | Getty Images

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in a historic summit Friday in the Demilitarized Zone separating their countries, declaring their hope to rid the peninsula of nuclear weapons and to formally end the war that started nearly 68 years ago.

    Kim became the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South. Here are some of the photos from the historic day.

    • Welcoming ceremony

      Kim, left, is welcomed by Moon at a ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone.

      South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend a welcoming ceremony in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press | Reuters

    • In talks

      The two leaders enjoy a light moment during the Inter-Korean Summit.

      South Korean president, Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are hugging after issuing a joint statement in the Peace House building at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
      Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps | Getty Images

    • High security

      Security personnel run alongside the vehicle carrying Kim at the truce village of Panmunjom.

      Security personnel run alongside the vehicle carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press | Reuters

    • Planting a commemorative tree

      Kim and Moon unveil a plaque dedicated to "peace and prosperity" after replanting a tree with soil from both sides of the border.

      South Korean president, Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) plant a commemorative tree in the Peace House building at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
      Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps | Getty Images

    • All eyes on the Korean summit

      A man in the South Korean capital, Seoul, watches the leaders shake hands on television.

      A man watches television screens, showing a broadcast of Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, left, and Moon Jae-in, South Korea's president shaking hands during a meeting in Panmunjeom prior to the summit, at Yongsan Electronic Market in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018.
      Jean Chung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

    • Crossing a historic bridge

      Kim and Moon converse as they walk along a bridge.

      Moon Jae-in, South Korea's president, right, speaks with Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, as they walk along a bridge during the inter-Korean summit in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018.
      Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps | Getty Images

    • The Talks

      Moon and Kim engage in deep conversation.

      South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press | Reuters

    • Prayers for Peace

      Buddhist monks and nuns attend a prayer service in Seoul, wishing for a successful summit.

      Buddhist monks, nuns and people attend a prayer service wishing for a successful inter-Korean summit in Seoul, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Jorge Silva | Reuters

    • Opposition to the summit

      A man burns a North Korean flag with pictures of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il during an anti-summit rally in Paju, South Korea, near the demilitarized zone.

      A man burns a North Korean flag with pictures of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as he takes part in a rally opposing the inter-Korean summit, near the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Kim Hong-ji | Reuters

    • Progress

      The two leaders shake hands at Panmunjom's Peace House.

      South Korean President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during their meeting at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press | Reuters

    • Signing the joint declaration

      Kim and Moon sign documents in Panmunjom. They pledged to try to remove all nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

      South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sign documents at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press | Reuters

    • End of an era

      Kim and Moon raise their hands after signing their pledge, which also called for working to formally end the Korean War. An armistice was signed in 1953, but no treaty was ever agreed upon.

      Moon Jae-in, South Korea's president, right, speaks with Kim Jong Un, North Korea's leader, as they walk along a bridge during the inter-Korean summit in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, April 27, 2018.
      Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps | Getty Images

    • Beginning of a new bond

      The leaders embrace after signing the joint statement.

      South Korean president, Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (L) are hugging after issuing a joint statement in the Peace House building at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea on April 27, 2018.
      Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps | Getty Images

    • Farewell ceremony

      Kim (L) and his wife, Ri Sol Ju (2R), walk with Moon Jae-in (2L) and his wife, Kim Jung-sook (R), during the farewell ceremony.

      North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) and his wife Ri Sol Ju (2R) walk with South Korea's President Moon Jae-in (2L) and his wife Kim Jung-sook (R) during a farewell ceremony at the end of their historic summit at the truce village of Panmunjom on April 27, 2018.
      Korea Summit Press Pool | Getty Images

    • Kim Jong Un departs summit

      Kim departs Peace House after dinner.

      Correction: This article was updated to clarify that it has been 68 years since the Korean War began.

      North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un leaves the Peace House after the Inter-Korean Summit and dinner on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.
      Korea Summit Press | Getty Images

