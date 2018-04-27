Protests grip South Africa as introduction of minimum income dubbed 'poverty wage' is delayed

Disagreement over a proposed minimum wage in South Africa has led to mass protests and reassurances from the presidency this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with officials from the labor ministry on Thurday, following protests the previous day that mobilized workers across the country including in the cities of Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa has been pushing a minimum wage of R20 ($1.62) per hour, a policy that was scheduled to be implemented on May 1 though the draft legislation was since delayed in parliament. The initiative dates back to Ramaphosa's days as deputy president under former South African leader Jacob Zuma.

The minimum wage is intended to alleviate inequality and stabilize labor. But, the South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU), the group behind the strike, described it as a "poverty wage on which no-one should be expected to live" in a press release Sunday. The minimum wage "legitimizes the unequal apartheid wage structure," it added.