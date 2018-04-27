Sprint drops more than 10 percent after report a deal is near with T-Mobile for $24 billion

Shares of Sprint plunged as much as 13 percent in extended trading on Friday after Bloomberg reported a merger agreement with T-Mobile would value Sprint at about $24 billion.

The deal would value Sprint shares at about $6.10 apiece. T-Mobile backer Deutsche Telekom AG would receive a 42 percent stake and 69 percent of the voting interest in the combined company, sources told Bloomberg.

Reuters reported on Thursday T-Mobile and Sprint were close to completing merger terms, pending negotiation of voting control over the combined company. Sources told Reuters the proposed deal would allow Deutsche Telekom to consolidate the company on its books, even if it does not have a majority stake in the combined company. Deutsche Telekom currently owns more than 63 percent of T-mobile. SoftBank owns 84.7 percent of Sprint.

Sources warned the deal was not final and may still fall through. The companies came close to a merger agreement in November, before SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son pulled out after weeks of talks.

Shares of Sprint are up 10 percent year-to-date.

Thomson Reuters contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.