YouTube is making a more direct assault on TV with new products for advertisers

Google's YouTube service is introducing new ad products targeted at people watching the service on television sets, in a bid to capture a larger share of traditional TV ad budgets and capitalize on rising interest in watching internet video on a TV screen.
YouTube had previously placed its bets on a mobile future. But while the phone still accounts for 60 percent of its total views, the company says it's noticing many viewers moving to watching YouTube on television sets using digital media players or video game consoles.
To reach this audience, marketers will soon be able to make sure their ads are seen by people who have similar viewing habits to traditional TV viewers (based on Nielsen insights), as well as viewers who are watching on a TV screen specifically or audiences watching the YouTube TV subscription service.
The move could help YouTube capture a larger amount of the advertising budget currently spent on TV, which amounted to more than $71 billion last year, according to eMarketer. By contrast, advertisers spent only $13 billion on digital video last year.
YouTube will speak more about the announcement at its annual presentation for advertisers, Brandcast, on Thursday in New York.