    ×

    CNBC News Releases

    First on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Discuss Merger with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow

    WHEN: TOMORROW, MONDAY, APRIL 30 AT 9AM ET

    WHERE: CNBC'S "SQUAWK ON THE STREET"

    In a first on CNBC interview, CNBC's David Faber speaks with T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to discuss their merger tomorrow, Monday, April 30 at 9AM ET on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

    Transcript to follow the interview.

    For more information contact:

    Jennifer Dauble
     CNBC
    t: 201.735.4721
    m: 201.615.2787
    e: jennifer.dauble@nbcuni.com

    Emma Martin
    CNBC
    t: 201.735.4713
    m: 551.275.6221
    e: emma.martin@nbcuni.com

    More From CNBC News Releases