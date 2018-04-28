First on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Discuss Merger with CNBC’s David Faber on “Squawk on the Street” Tomorrow

WHEN: TOMORROW, MONDAY, APRIL 30 AT 9AM ET

WHERE: CNBC'S "SQUAWK ON THE STREET"

In a first on CNBC interview, CNBC's David Faber speaks with T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure to discuss their merger tomorrow, Monday, April 30 at 9AM ET on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street."

Transcript to follow the interview.

