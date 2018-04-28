New England Patriot Bernard Reedy has an $11 an hour job in the off-season

New England Patriots wide receiver Bernard Reedy had no plans to unwind after the 2018 Super Bowl.

Instead, the 26-year-old elected to return to an off-season job that pays him just $11 an hour. In an interview with ESPN, the St. Petersburg, Florida, native says that when he's not on the football field he can be found working in his hometown as a driver for Car Ride, a transportation company for people in wheelchairs. He picked up the gig in 2015 after being cut by the Atlanta Falcons.

Reedy says the job has kept him grounded throughout the ups and downs of his NFL career. In 2014, he entered the league as an undrafted free agent. In four seasons he has been cut six times due to injuries or team fluctuations.