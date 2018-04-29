Richard Branson wants 'ridiculously exciting' hyperloop up and running within 3 years

Virgin Group CEO Richard Branson wants to see hyperloop become a reality, and he wants it fast, he told CNBC from Dubai on Sunday.

The British billionaire entrepreneur and philanthropist chairs Virgin Hyperloop One, one of a few companies racing to develop the technology that it's hoped will revolutionize transportation of people and goods. And he sees it becoming operational in the next two to three years.

"The reason I became chairman of this company, I found this ridiculously exciting," Branson told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in an exclusive interview. "I think if we can build Virgin Hyperloops in a number of different countries, connecting countries, that will bring the world much closer."