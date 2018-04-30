Allergan CEO says Botox maker's new depression drug could be an 'absolute game-changer'

One of Botox maker Allergan's newest drugs could flip the script when it comes to treating depression, Chairman and CEO Brent Saunders told CNBC on Monday.

"Ripasudil is a great drug that we have at Phase 3," Saunders told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer. "We'll get the data [in the] early part of next year. It could be an absolute game-changer for depression."

Depression — and the suicides associated with it — is one of the top causes of death among younger generations.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, depression is the leading cause of disability in the United States in people between the ages of 15 and 44.

Allergan's drug, which is pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration based on the Phase 3 trial data, specifically targets treatment-resistant depression.

"I really am hopeful for this drug," Saunders said. "Mental health is a huge unmet medical need. Depression, suicidality – we're doing a suicidality study as well with this drug. This could be a game-changer. We're waiting for the data. I'm so excited for it."