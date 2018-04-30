Choose these college majors if you want to be financially successful

College seniors' confidence in their abilities to find jobs this year depends a lot on their majors.

A new survey from personal finance website Credit Karma found that graduating seniors who majored in political science and government, engineering or teaching and education are the most confident about their career prospects. In contrast, those who concentrated on arts and performing arts or liberal arts and humanities feel the least secure about their futures, the survey found.

Credit Karma's survey, which was conducted in April, included more than 1,000 parents and students, ages 18 to 72.