Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are on track to break two-month losing streaks

At least 25 people are dead, including an AFP photographer and a cameraman for a local TV station, after a coordinated double suicide bombing hit central Kabul this morning. Afghan police said the attack intentionally targeted journalists. (AP)

U.S. allies are bracing for a possible trade war as a Tuesday deadline on whether to grant exemptions on steel and aluminum tariffs loom. The European Union indicated over the weekend that it was losing hope of reaching an agreement. (NY Times)



* Commerce Secretary Ross: President Trump's tax plan is working for America

* Cramer: Apple has the most to lose from a trade war (CNBC)

President Donald Trump is hosting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House today with the intention to discuss economic growth and fighting terrorism. The event will mark Trump's first official visit from an African head of state. (CNBC)

Trump over the weekend threatened to shut down the federal government in September if Congress did not provide more funding to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. He made a similar threat in March to push for changes in immigration law. (Reuters)

Hillary Clinton in New York this morning will lead the first meeting of her Onward Together political group. Clinton and Howard Dean will welcome partner organizations for a day of sessions "about harnessing the energy and activism post-election." (Axios)

Ronny Jackson, who was unsuccessfully nominated to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs, will not return to his previous role as Trump's personal physician. The Navy veteran will remain on the staff's medical unit. (Washington Post)



* White House medical unit reportedly operated like 'grab and go' clinic under Jackson (CNBC)

The performance by comedian Michelle Wolf at the White House Correspondent's Dinner continued to be debated on social media this morning, with some high-profile journalists taking issue with Wolf's jokes about Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. (CNBC)

A Reuters reporter noticed that a ceremonial oak tree sapling planted by Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron had mysteriously disappeared. Ambassador Gerard Araud later said the tree had been put in quarantine to comply with customs regulations. (CNBC)

South Korean trust in North Korea has surged since last week's summit, with 64.7 percent believing the North will denuclearize and keep the peace, according to a survey. Before the summit, only 14.7 percent of those polled said they did. (Reuters)

CNBC has learned that several of Amazon's (AMZN) top employees went on a bus tour around the country to learn about the aging American population. The company has been interested in developing technologies for aging populations since at least 2014.

Blue Origin successfully launched its New Shepard rocket yesterday from its facility near Van Horn, Texas. Founder Jeff Bezos, who invests $1 billion each year into Blue Origin from the proceeds of selling his Amazon stock, announced the test flight Friday. (CNBC)