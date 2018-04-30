Here's why the Dollar Menu is working so well for McDonald's

It seems that a rise in the price of burgers at McDonald's didn't scare away customers in the first quarter.

The burger giant said Monday that menu price increases fueled higher check averages in the U.S., leading to 2.9 percent bump in same-store sales growth and McDonald's 11th consecutive quarter of positive growth in this area.

During the company's earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ozan said that sales were bolstered by customers opting for McDonald's premium products, its pricier Signature Recipe Burgers, and an increase in the number of items ordered at one time, particularly from its Dollar Menu.