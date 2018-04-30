There’s a new online ad format that doesn’t annoy people

A new online ad format is proving less annoying to people, and it's one that allows advertisers to reach a more relevant audience: digital audio.

Online advertising is currently under much scrutiny, with around 30 percent of Americans set to use ad blockers on their smartphones and other devices this year, up from 27.5 percent in 2017. The industry has responded by tackling poor online advertising with new Better Ad Standards guidelines, with Google starting to block "bad" ads in its Chrome browser from February.

But sponsorship of digital audio products and podcasts are a particularly good way to reach people, according to a new report by research body WARC. This includes services like Spotify, as well as digital radio formats.

"In the U.S., advertisers are investing more in digital audio, lured by the format's targeting capabilities on platforms such as Spotify," said WARC's Data Editor James McDonald in an emailed statement. "Podcast sponsorship also presents an opportunity, as consumers seem willing to tolerate advertising in exchange for supporting the content they love."