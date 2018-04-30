Here's the best way to invest your money over the long-term

First and foremost: Create a diversified portfolio. You want "something that is letting you be in a lot of different places all at the same time," Andy Smith, a certified financial planner at Financial Engines, tells CNBC Make It.

That means making sure you have a mix of investments across various categories. For example, if you choose to invest in index funds, don't just go with the S&P 500. "You can't just pick one index and think that all of your work is satisfied," says Nick Holeman, a certified financial planner at Betterment. "There's smaller companies in the United States, there's companies in Europe and Asia and Australia and there's bond indexes."

To make sure you're properly diversified, look into resources like target-date funds and robo-advisors, which automatically create a diversified portfolio of both stocks and bonds for you. You can also use a traditional advisor, although most first-time investors usually don't have enough wealth yet for the fees to be worth it.