Here's the best way to invest your money over the long-term

Remember that investing can't do everything for you.
"Investing in the stock market, historically, has been the best way to build wealth for every investor out there," Holeman says. "But the thing that people don't remember all the time is that just because you pick the right investments, if you don't save enough into those investments, it's not going to matter."
If you want to make your money work for you, save as much as you can as early as you can. "You could have Warren Buffett managing your portfolio for you but, if you only save $10 a year, you're not going to retire a millionaire," Holeman adds.
Make things easy for yourself by automating your investments and having a certain amount of money transferred over each month. If you never see the money, you won't be tempted to spend it instead.
