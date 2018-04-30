Trump is going to a social event hosted by pro-Trump super PAC America First Action

President Donald Trump is preparing to go to a social event on Monday that's being hosted by pro-Trump political action committee America First Action, CNBC has learned.

A spokeswoman for the super PAC told CNBC exclusively that Trump is set to be wined and dined by their leadership. The event appears on the president's official schedule merely as a "dinner with supporters."

"We at America First Action are deeply honored to host President Trump, along with supporters and friends of our organization this evening," the spokeswoman said.

She also noted that the event is not a fundraiser for America First or any other entity related to it.

The event Monday night marks the second event the PAC has thrown in the DC area this month featuring the president. Earlier in April, Trump met with backers of America First Action along with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

A White House spokeswoman did not returned requests for comment.

The PAC raised a solid $5 million during the first quarter this year.

In combination with its nonprofit advocacy arm America First Policies, the pro-Trump groups hauled in $13.6 million between January and April, putting them on track to surpass last year's haul of $26 million.