Trump is hosting the president of Africa's biggest oil state

President Donald Trump is hosting Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the White House Monday in what will be his first official visit from an African head of state.

The "struggle against Islamic terrorism in the Sahel," an area to the far north of Nigeria, as well as a "White House attempt to make nice to Africa after a series of false steps," could be part of the agenda, John Campbell, U.S. ambassador to Nigeria from 2004 to 2007 and now a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations, told CNBC last week. Campbell emphasized that his suggestions were just "speculation" and that he has no connection with the present U.S. administration.

In January of this year Trump is alleged to have referred to African nations as "s---hole countries," which the White House later did not deny.