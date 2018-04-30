Dow set to rise more than 100 points as earnings, dealmaking boost sentiment

US stocks set for a positive open as more earnings pour in 1 Hour Ago | 01:05

U.S. stock index futures posted solid gains ahead of Monday's open, boosted by strong earnings and a slew of corporate dealmaking.

Around 8 a.m. ET, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 134 points, indicating a higher open of 149.81 points. Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets.

Dow component McDonald's rose 3.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Botox-maker Allergan also posted a better-than-expected profit for the previous quarter.

Stocks also got a boost from several deals being announced. T-Mobile said Sunday it was buying Sprint for $26 billion. Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum is buying oil refiner Andeavor for $23 billion.

Elsewhere, logistics company Prologis is acquiring DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 billion in an all-stock deal. Marriott Vacations, the hotel chain's timeshare business, is also buying rival ILG for $4.7 billion.