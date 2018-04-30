    ×

    Dow set to rise more than 100 points as earnings, dealmaking boost sentiment

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    US stocks set for a positive open as more earnings pour in   

    U.S. stock index futures posted solid gains ahead of Monday's open, boosted by strong earnings and a slew of corporate dealmaking.

    Around 8 a.m. ET, Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 134 points, indicating a higher open of 149.81 points. Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 futures also indicated an upbeat start to the session for their respective markets.

    Dow component McDonald's rose 3.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenue. Botox-maker Allergan also posted a better-than-expected profit for the previous quarter.

    Stocks also got a boost from several deals being announced. T-Mobile said Sunday it was buying Sprint for $26 billion. Meanwhile, Marathon Petroleum is buying oil refiner Andeavor for $23 billion.

    Elsewhere, logistics company Prologis is acquiring DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 billion in an all-stock deal. Marriott Vacations, the hotel chain's timeshare business, is also buying rival ILG for $4.7 billion.

    The moves in premarket trade came as markets overseas ticked higher. In Asia, stocks finished trade positively as investors watched for political news coming out of the Koreas. In Europe, equities attempted to post gains as merger news and earnings kept market participants busy.

    In data, personal income and outlays are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by Chicago purchasing manager index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m ET, pending home sales for March at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

    In politics, investors will be watching North Korea, after the nation's leader met with the leader of South Korea on Friday. The pair pledged to abolish the risk of war and to collaborate on the total denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    The North's state media announced Monday that the North would shift its time zone this week, in order to align with the South's time zone. Later this week, a government diplomat from China will travel to North Korea, Reuters reported.

    No speeches by the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Monday.

