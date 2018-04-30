Watch: Trump holds joint press conference with Nigerian president

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to host a joint press conference with President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria on Monday afternoon. Buhari's visit to the White House marks Trump's first official visit from an African head of state.

Trump reportedly called African nations "s---hole countries" in January. Weeks ago, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson visited Nigeria and other African countries – a visit that many saw as an attempt to sooth relations after Trump's alleged comments.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that Trump looks forward to advancing U.S. and Nigeria's shared priorities: promoting economic growth and reforms, fighting terrorism and other threats to peace and security, and building on Nigeria's role as a democratic leader in the region.