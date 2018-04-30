Here's what Richard Branson's daughter learned from interning at her dad's company

Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson prides himself on passing key pieces of life and career advice down to his children.

Branson's oldest child, 36-year-old Holly, has taken those lessons and applied them to both her career and her personal life. In her new book, "WEconomy," co-authored with planthropists leaders Craig and Marc Kielburger, Branson describes the impact that business leaders like her dad have had on her search for a purposeful career.

Growing up, Holly says she watched her dad grow Virgin into the business that it is today.

"We were used to people coming and going, constant phone calls, the beeps of fax machines, paper everywhere," she writes. "We had no idea that the people coming and going to meetings were the likes of the Rolling Stones, Janet Jackson, the boss of Boeing or a distraught bank manager (on more than one occasion)."

But even with a front-row seat to the life of one of the world's most successful entrepreneurs, Holly set her sights on becoming a doctor.