Apple will buy back up to $100 billion worth of shares

Apple on Tuesday announced a plan to return $100 billion to shareholders in a massive stock buyback, confirming recent optimism around tax reform.

The iPhone maker reported earnings on Tuesday for the fiscal second quarter, which has traditionally been the quarter when Apple announces capital return programs like share buybacks and dividends.

Apple said it would be increasing dividends 16 percent to 73 cents per share.

Apple's gargantuan net income has piled up over the years, resulting in a cash reserve of $285.1 billion as of February. But until recently, the overseas portion of that money was subject to relatively high tax rates.

Nonetheless, Apple has steadily increased its dividends since its 2014 stock split. Apple also said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019.