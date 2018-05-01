Apple's cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion

Apple's cash on hand fell to $267.2 billion in the March 2018 quarter, as new tax changes have freed up spending options for the iPhone giant.

That's $17.9 billion less than the the $285.1 billion it reported at the end of the previous quarter and the lowest total since June. The company reported the updated number alongside its quarterly earnings Tuesday.

Apple has steadily increased its dividend each year since it split its stock in 2014, and posted dividends of 63 cents per share in February. Apple also said last quarter it had returned $248.4 billion in total capital to shareholders, and anticipated that figure would hit $300 billion in through March 2019.

The company has also said it plans to invest in content, emerging markets and U.S. job creation. Apple announced in January it planned to contribute $350 billion to the U.S. economy over the next 5 years, including $38 billion in taxes, $30 billion in capital expenditures, and a continuation of its $55 billion "supercycle" spending rate with domestic suppliers and manufacturers.

That investment plan was helped by recent tax changes which lowered the tax rate on overseas cash being brought back to the U.S.