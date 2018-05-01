Manufacturing activity continues to decline in April; construction spending stumbles in March

A reading above 50 in the ISM index indicates growth in manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the U.S. economy.

The survey's production sub-index fell 3.8 points to a reading of 57.2 in April. A gauge of new orders dropped to 61.2 last month, from 61.9 in March. A measure of factory employment dropped 3.1 points to 54.2 in March.

Seventeen industries — including fabricated metal products, computer and electronic products, machinery and chemical products — reported growth last month.

Metal fabricators said the recently imposed tariffs on steel "have made it difficult to source material," adding that it has forced the elimination of "two products due to availability and cost of raw material." Machinery manufacturers echoed that idea and said that "pricing for steel and other materials increased due to the proposed tariffs."

Transportation equipment manufacturers were the most positive about April but noted a tightening supply chain and labor market.

"Business if off the charts," the transportation equipment builders said in the report.