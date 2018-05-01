Oil prices are looking 'frothy' and could lead to a correction, BP finance chief says

Oil prices look to have climbed to unsustainable levels and could soon start to fall away from multi-year highs, BP's chief financial officer (CFO) told CNBC Tuesday.

Crude futures stood within $1 of highs not seen in more than three years on Tuesday morning, amid a broad price recovery which has helped the resurgence of some of the world's largest oil and gas groups in recent quarters.

"Sometimes people forget that actually, it was not that long ago we were down at $28 a barrel … I think oil prices today feel a bit frothy," Brian Gilvary, CFO at BP, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Tuesday.

He added the recent uptick in crude futures had most likely been driven by elevated global demand and a stronger-than-expected alliance to OPEC-led production cuts.