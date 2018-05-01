Revance Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team, Appointing Caryn McDowell as SVP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC), a biotechnology company developing neuromodulators for use in treating aesthetic and therapeutic conditions, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of Caryn McDowell as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary, effective May 1, 2018. Ms. McDowell will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Browne, and will serve as Revance’s General Counsel, leading all legal, governance, and compliance initiatives.

“Caryn brings extensive legal experience in the biopharma and healthcare sectors, advising companies developing and commercializing novel drug products,” said Mr. Browne. “During her career, she has played a pivotal role managing a broad range of partnering relationships, strategic alliances, and financing initiatives critical to the success and growth of dynamic biotechnology companies. We are pleased to have an experienced executive join our leadership team as we continue to further drive the growth of our pipeline, advance our neuromodulator RT002 to the market, and enhance Revance’s value.”

Ms. McDowell joins Revance from Cytokinetics, Inc., where she served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Secretary, and was instrumental in defining policies and practices for FDA/EMA product approval and commercialization, as well as managing key alliances and financing transactions. Previously, she was Vice President, Deputy General Counsel, and Assistant Secretary at InterMune, Inc., where she helped prepare for the U.S. approval and launch of Esbriet® (pirfenidone) and played a leadership role in InterMune’s acquisition by Roche. Earlier in her career, Ms. McDowell served in legal roles of increasing responsibility at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Genentech, and Millennium Pharmaceuticals. Prior to this, she served as Senior Counsel at the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and as Assistant Attorney, General Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Ms. McDowell holds a J.D. degree from Boston University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Judaic Studies from the University of Michigan.

“I look forward to joining the outstanding team at Revance during this time of rapid growth and development at the company,” said Ms. McDowell. “Revance's innovative work in the neuromodulation field for both aesthetic and therapeutic treatments is quite impressive, and I am very excited to contribute to these efforts by leveraging my commercialization expertise as Revance seeks to move to the next stage in its transition to a commercial organization.”

In connection with Ms. McDowell’s appointment, the Compensation Committee of Revance's Board of Directors has approved the grant of inducement awards pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. Ms. McDowell’s inducement awards consist of a stock option to purchase 110,000 shares of Revance common stock and 16,000 shares of restricted Revance common stock. Ms. McDowell’s options will vest over a period of four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of her first day of employment with Revance and the balance vesting each month over the remaining three years. Ms. McDowell’s restricted stock will vest over a period of four years starting June 15, 2018, with 25% vesting on the annual anniversary. These awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Revance's Amended and Restated 2014 Inducement Plan, as adopted by the Revance Board of Directors on December 11, 2015. These awards are effective on Ms. McDowell’s first day of employment with Revance, May 1, 2018, and the exercise price of the options will be the closing price of Revance common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market on that date.

