    FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of a thin trading day

    • President Donald Trump decided to delay a decision on metal tariffs for Europe, Canada and Mexico until June 1.
    • The U.K. competition and markets authority is due to release its opinion on the 21st Century Fox/Sky merger.
    • The Italian anti-establishment party Five Star Movement has called for a fresh election in June.

    Most European markets are closed Tuesday for the Labour Day public holiday. In the U.K., markets are open and the FTSE 100 is expected to start the month on a higher note as investors follow earnings news.

    The FTSE 100 is seen up by 9 points at 7,514; according to IG.

    In Asia, equities traded mixed though most bourses were closed for the public holiday. Stateside, the S&P closed lower dragged down by telecom stocks. This was after news that T-Mobile agreed to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion — analysts have doubts that the deal will get federal approval.

    Elsewhere, President Donald Trump decided to delay a decision on metal tariffs for Europe, Canada and Mexico until June 1. Meanwhile, Argentina, Australia and Brazil received a permanent exemption from the new metal duties.

    Back in Europe, the Italian anti-establishment party Five Star Movement has called for a fresh election in June as the political impasse following the March election has not been overcome.

    In terms of earnings, Barclays, BP, Just Eat and Heathrow Airport are among the companies reporting Tuesday. In other corporate news, the U.K. competition and markets authority is due to release its opinion on the 21st Century Fox/Sky merger.

    Meanwhile, Australian regulators have expanded an investigation into Rio Tinto and two former top executives for allegedly failing to recognize an impairment in its Mozambique business.

    In terms of data, the Bank of England will release consumer credit figures at 9.30 a.m. London time. At the same time, there will be manufacturing PMIs also due in the U.K.

