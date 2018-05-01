FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of a thin trading day

Most European markets are closed Tuesday for the Labour Day public holiday. In the U.K., markets are open and the FTSE 100 is expected to start the month on a higher note as investors follow earnings news.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 9 points at 7,514; according to IG.

In Asia, equities traded mixed though most bourses were closed for the public holiday. Stateside, the S&P closed lower dragged down by telecom stocks. This was after news that T-Mobile agreed to buy Sprint for $26.5 billion — analysts have doubts that the deal will get federal approval.

Elsewhere, President Donald Trump decided to delay a decision on metal tariffs for Europe, Canada and Mexico until June 1. Meanwhile, Argentina, Australia and Brazil received a permanent exemption from the new metal duties.