Facebook made the surprising announcement on Tuesday that it's officially entering the online dating market.

"There are 200 million people on Facebook who list themselves as single," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said at the company's annual F8 developer conference. "So clearly there's something to do here."

The opt-in feature will match users with people they're not already connected to on the site.

Here's how it will work: