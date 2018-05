On the first trading day of a new month, participants in the bond market will likely turn their attention to news inside the U.S. as a number of markets overseas close their doors Tuesday for a public holiday.

In U.S. data, the manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) is scheduled to be released at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by manufacturing ISM report on business and construction spending at 10 a.m. ET and the Dallas Fed's Texas service sector outlook survey at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Opening Market Committee (FOMC) will begin the first day of its two-day meeting; the group is expected to discuss the current state of the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

At the monetary policy event, market participants are not expecting any alterations to interest rates; however, a change in rhetoric could occur. The central bank is due to deliver its latest stimulus decisions at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided Tuesday to hold fire on its cash rate, leaving it unchanged at 1.5 percent as widely expected.