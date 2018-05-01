Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Fmr. Microsoft CEO: There are real issues in tech right now 2 Hours Ago | 04:12

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer said on Tuesday he sold his stake in Twitter as he moves away from investing in order to explore other pursuits.

"I don't hold any of my Twitter shares anymore -- except to the extent they are represented in index funds," Ballmer said on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

Ballmer, now the owner of the Los Angeles Clippers basketball team, tweeted back in October 2015 that he accumulated the stake.

Around that time, he acquired about a 4 percent stake in Twitter at north of $25 per share. He said he sold his Twitter shares at "the recent high," suggesting it was around the time when Twitter last reached around $33 to $35.

Twitter last closed at a high of $36.60 on March 14, and last closed above $33 per share on March 19.

Ballmer was once one of Twitter's major shareholders, and still believes in the company, saying "I think Twitter will succeed and it will move forward, but I simplified my life and I got out at a very nice price."

"I sold really because I decided investing money is not my business," Ballmer said. "I'm in index funds, I'm in Microsoft — it keeps my life simpler."

Shares of Twitter fell as much as 1 percent on the day, and are up 23 percent year-to-date.

-CNBC's Chloe Aiello contributed to this story.