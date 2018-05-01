Universal basic income: U.S. support grows as Finland ends its trial

What is universal basic income? 1:49 AM ET Thu, 28 Dec 2017 | 04:22

Political philosopher and economist Karl Widerquist remembers a poll from 10 years ago that showed just 12 percent of Americans approved of a universal basic income.

That's changed — and quickly. Today, 48 percent of Americans support it, according to a recent Northeastern University/Gallup survey of more than 3,000 U.S. adults.

The survey looked at universal basic income as a solution for Americans who have lost jobs to automation.

"It represents an enormous increase in support," said Widerquist, an associate professor at Georgetown University in Qatar and an advocate for a universal basic income. "It's really promising."

Proposals for universal basic income programs vary, but the most common one is a system in which the federal government sends out regular checks to everyone, regardless of their earnings or employment.

Pilots programs are underway in Canada and rural Kenya. India — with a population of more than 1.3 billion residents — is considering establishing a universal basic income as well. Finland's trial with a universal basic income, in which payments were given to 2,000 unemployed people, will come to an end this year.

Other experiments are still ongoing.