    Pfizer tops earnings estimates, driven by sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar

    Ian Read, CEO of Pfizer.
    Mark Neuling | CNBC
    Ian Read, CEO of Pfizer.

    Pfizer's quarterly revenue missed analysts' estimates on Tuesday, hurt by lower-than-expected sales of blockbuster breast cancer drug Ibrance and arthritis drug Xeljanz.

    Ibrance raked in sales of $933 million in the first quarter, up 37.4 percent from a year earlier, but missed analysts' estimates of $956.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    The drug faces competition from Novartis' Kisqali and Lilly's recently approved Verzenio.

    Xeljanz, which is approved to treat rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, posted sales of $326 million, well below $398.5 million expected by analysts.

    Shares of the largest U.S. drugmaker fell 1.67 percent to $36 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

    Pfizer, which has been exploring options for its consumer healthcare business, said it expected to make a decision in 2018.

    The company hoped to bring in $20 billion through an auction for the business, which includes Centrum vitamins and Advil painkillers.

    Pfizer's quarterly profit, however, topped Wall Street estimates on stronger-than-expected sales of pneumonia vaccine Prevnar. The company also reaffirmed its 2018 forecast.

    Prevnar recorded sales of $1.38 billion, which was slightly better than what analysts were expecting.

    Net profit rose to $3.56 billion, or 59 cents per share, in the latest quarter ended April 1 from $3.12 billion, or 51 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share, topping estimates of 74 cents.

    Total revenue rose 1 percent to $12.91 billion, while analysts were expecting $13.13 billion.

