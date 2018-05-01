Running a bakery in a small, English town on the outskirts of London usually brings its fair share of quiet days.

But, for Edward Durkin's family-owned bakery, May 19 could well be the busiest day in its 100-year history.

Four generations on since his family first opened Heidi Bakery in a shopping mall opposite England's Windsor Castle in 1918, Durkin is in a prime position to take advantage of the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

"This is the biggest event in our bakery's history and we are taking full advantage of the day," Durkin told CNBC.

Local businesses in Windsor are already reaping the rewards that an influx of tourists — especially those from the U.S. — will bring to the Berkshire town.

"I don't think it's ever been as sustained and drawn as much international attention as much as this," Durkin said. "We remember William's and Kate's 2011 wedding, but that was in London. The real key is having the event in Windsor."

Location isn't the only advantage. Heidi Bakery has held a royal warrant, which gives his business official status as a supplier of gifts to Queen Elizabeth's household, for the best part of 20 years.