The simple hack I use to save thousands of dollars on travel each year

I spend a lot of time on the road — and in the air. In fact, besides rent, my biggest expense is travel. But it's an expense that is important to me, and one that I budget for accordingly.

Plus, I keep things as cheap as I can. One of my biggest money-saving travel hacks is simple: I go where I know people.

Hotel and Airbnb bills can add up, so I eliminate that expense altogether by visiting cities where friends and family live. In the past 12 months, I've been to places like New Orleans, London, Puerto Rico and San Francisco and haven't spent a dime on lodging.

After crunching the numbers, I figure it saves me a couple thousand dollars every year.