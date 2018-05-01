Stephanie Link adds to Zimmer Biomet after earnings & bets on one gambling giant

Zimmer topped EPS and revenue estimates when it reported last Thursday after the close, but comments from the CEO -- including a cut in guidance -- caused the stock to sell-off after hours. Link, however, remains bullish on the company long term.

"I have a lot of confidence [in Zimmer Biomet]...they've got a whole bunch of manufacturing problems they're in the process of fixing, and they've got new products," she said on Tuesday's "Halftime Report."

Link added that the stock's "depressed" valuation makes it an attractive buy. Zimmer trades at 15X forward earnings, which is lower than the 20.7X average for the health care sector.

She's also been adding to her position in Las Vegas Sands, which she's been buying since February. The stock is flat since it posted a top and bottom line beat for Q1 on April 25.

"These guys [Las Vegas Sands] are taking market share, they had a great quarter and the stock didn't do much, so I've been adding to it...it's down 8% from its highs, and I still like it a lot, " she said.

Las Vegas Sands moved higher on Tuesday following strong data out of Macau. In April, gambling revenue from Macau jumped 28% -- its 21st consecutive quarter of growth.

Finally, Link sold her position in Bristol-Myers since she believes the pharma giant is no longer a takeout target.

"I owned it because I thought there was a chance it was a takeout...I think there's just too much reliance on this one cancer drug, and I think Merck is taking a little more of the momentum in that cancer drug," she said on "Halftime Report."

Bristol-Myers fell 17.58% in April for its worst month since August 2016.

Stephanie Link owns Las Vegas Sands and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.